Music Premiere: The FunkLabb releases new video for ‘Pretty Please’

Music duo The FunkLabb recently introduced the continuation of their earlier single “Mama Said No” with the track “Pretty Please.” A brand new video for the single launched today.

Made up of Brooklyn-based songwriters and producers Wes Davis and Ed Lawson, The FunkLabb represents the first time the duo is stepping out from behind the curtain and releasing their own music.

Both tracks, “Mama Said No” and “Pretty Please” feature the vocal talents of Myah Marie, a singer and songwriter who has worked with artists such as Britney Spears, Selena Gomez and Lil Wayne.

“When The FunkLabb sent me the track for “Pretty Please” I was so thrilled, the track was undeniably catchy and fun without any topline on it,” Marie said of the new single. “I was inspired right away and wrote it pretty quickly. This one is just about being super into someone and just coming out and saying it!”

“Pretty Please” opens with a retro-styled bass groove, and everything about the video — from the opening credits scrawl to the costumes — screams smooth, soulful, retro-funk.

Davis explained that the track was developed specifically for Marie, “with a live feel in mind using horns, live strings, and bass, knowing she would definitely complete that vision. Myah killed it again! ‘Pretty Please’ also features Ruba, who brought a taste of his giant personality to the track, and Young Dinero Banks who puts the exclamation point on the joint with his dope verse!”

A toe-tapping drum kit and head-shaking bassline coupled with a truly groovy violin and Marie’s vocals tie together a really fun song.

“Music is life to us,” Lawson said. “That’s how we think. I know how a good song makes me feel. Even if I wake up in a bad mood, a song can put me in a good mood. When you hear us, I want you to feel amazing.”

