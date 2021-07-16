Music Video Premiere: Brown Bones Releases “Arjanine”

Singer-songwriter Brown Bones unveils the music video, “Arjanine,” the lead single from his forthcoming self-titled debut album, slated for release in late August.

Explaining the song’s genesis, Brown Bones recounts, “I heard the song in a dream, woke up and earnestly wrote the whole song in about 20-30 minutes. It was pretty wild. In my life- I had just been in a pretty bad motorcycle accident with my lady at the time, in the Dominican Republic. We got hit by a car while driving on the side of the highway. It all happened so fast, we ended up being air-lifted out of the country, back home to NYC Mt. Sinai hospital. It was a couple of months later, during the recovery stages, that the song came to me.”

Brown Bones is the doppelganger of producer Andrew Moon Bain, who has worked with Zion I Kings, along with collaborating with megastars such as Diplo, Snoop Dogg, Chronixx, and Blakkamoore.

With Brown Bones on guitar and vocals, “Arjanine” includes the talents of Phillip Peterson on strings, along with Andrew “Drew Keys” Stoch on trombone, melodica, and piano. Infused with gorgeous ethereal textures, the song blends hints of folk and indie, as well as nuances of modern and electronic savors.

“Arjanine” opens on a gentle, gleaming acoustic guitar followed by the oozing bray of plush brass, adding quixotic layers. Soft strings flow through the luscious leitmotif, imbuing the tune with velvety surfaces, simultaneously graceful and luminous and delicate.

Brown Bone’s voice, rich and evocative, laces the lyrics with wonder, reverence, nostalgia, and whiffs of regret. It’s a grand, affluent, and warm voice, rippling with luscious elusive timbres.

The video, a film by Yue Wang, complements the exquisite, gilded steam of the music, mirroring the complexity of love and life as conveyed oh so consummately by Brown Bones.

Simply put, “Arjanine” is ineffably haunting, alluring, and beautiful.

Advertisement

Follow Brown Bones Facebook | Instagram | Bandcamp | Spotify