Everything But The Everything Releases “Blue Sun” with Olivia Barchard

Everything But The Everything recently released “Blue Sun,” showcasing the vocal talent of Olivia Barchard. Everything But The Everything is the musical brainchild of Israel Chavarin, aka Izzy The Gent, who grew up in Seaside, California. After watching the movie La Bamba, Izzy announced to his friends he was starting a band. Toby would play bass. Alex would play drums, and Izzy would play guitar.

A teeny-weeny hitch soon became apparent. Izzy didn’t know how to play guitar or any instrument for that matter. So, they shifted him to bass. Later, he moved to San Francisco, working as a house music DJ/Promoter and playing bass in local bands. In 2010, he joined The Frail, which released an EP, Lasers Over Lovers, followed by an album, Love Death Legend.

Once the album dropped, Izzy bailed. Drained by the incessant self-promotionz—“check out our band, our video, our show…”—he walked away from music. After disappearing for a few years, he resurfaced, playing bass with Fake Your Own Death, whose relaxed approach was initially satisfying.

Then an obstacle materialized. Izzy aspired to more, which led to “creative differences.” Eventually, Izzy decided to go his own way, followed by a fulcrum point: either learn to play guitar and keyboards or hire session players. He chose the former option, resulting in his The Dream EP, followed by another EP, Rock n Roll Is A Feeling.

Talking about collaborating with Olivia Barchard, known for Moon Museum and Breakdown Valentine, Izzy shares, “Olivia and I have played shows together and shared several bills over the years in the San Francisco music scene. When I listened to Moon Museum’s recent release, I was floored. I had to reach out to her and ask if she would be interested in a collaboration. She agreed, and we got to work right away.”

“Blue Sun” opens on a potent drum shuffle rolling into hazy indie-rock guitars flavored with shoegaze savors. On the chorus, the guitars take on shimmering, jangly ‘90s coloration reminiscent of the pop-rock/new wave surfaces of The Go-Go’s.

As the rhythm pulses with driving, contagious energy, Olivia’s deluxe, posh voice envelopes the lyrics in risky textures of delicious lucent patinas, edgy and nuanced by lush timbres.

Thick, fuzzed-out guitars, shifting to glittering tones, convey the perfect harmonic vehicle for the sumptuous, sensuous voice of Olivia Barchard.

Advertisement

Follow Everything But The Everything Website | Instagram | Soundcloud | Spotify