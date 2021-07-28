New Single: Elektric Voodoo Drops “Children Are The Revolution”

San Diego-based worldbeat/psych-rock outfit Elektric Voodoo has released their brand-new single, “Children Are The Revolution,” a track lifted from their forthcoming third studio album, Telescope, set to drop August 20.

Bandleader/guitarist Scott Tournet explains the track, “‘Children Are The Revolution’ was initially inspired by how the children from Stoneman Douglas High School responded by taking political action after the ‘Parkland school shooting.’ It was further inspired by Greta Thunberg and others who are doing incredible things for the future. Beyond that, it’s the concluding thought from the main character of the album. After all the internal searching and spiritual questions, he/she comes to the conclusion that ‘love shines through it all.’”

Made up of Scott Tournet (songwriter, guitarist), Matt Bozzone (drums, percussion, vocals), Ty Kiernan (congas, timbales, percussion), Travis Klein (tenor sax, keyboards, guitars, percussion, vocals), Brad Nash (baritone sax, keyboards, percussion vocals), and Luke Henning (bass, vocals, percussion), the diverse musical milieux of Elektric Voodoo’s members – spanning jazz, classical, Latin, indie, reggae, world, and New Orleans music – merge into a dazzling, enticing sound Tournet calls an “imperfectly perfect human band.”

Formed in 2016, Elektric Voodoo’s sound is best summed up by Tournet, who states, “Whatever The Voice or American Idol is, we are the opposite of that.”

A concept album, Telescope narrates the protagonist’s introspective journey, enveloping awareness of mortality, confronting death, and perceiving the big picture of life.

Tournet says, “The record is about being jolted into seeing the world from a fresh perspective. It’s also about how you can be doing endless self-analysis but that often the thing you’re looking for lies outside of yourself.”

“Children Are The Revolution” opens on a funk-lite rhythm imbued with tints of jazz and indie, with aromas of velvety reggae. For some reason, the song brings to mind Chicago, probably because of the tune’s melodic undulations and finessed percussion.

Tender, impressive vocals infuse the lyrics with hopeful timbres as softly glowing harmonies give the song depth and radiant dimension.

Simultaneously low-slung, creamy, and captivating, “Children Are The Revolution” delivers luxurious layers of sonic beauty.

