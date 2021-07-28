Music News

New Single: Elektric Voodoo Drops “Children Are The Revolution”

Elektric Voodoo
Randy Radic

Left Coast author and writer. A cigar smoker, he keeps snakes as pets. Author of numerous true crime books written under the pen name of John Lee Brook.

Previous Article'Roswell, New Mexico' season three premiere review: No one's on the same page in "Hands"
No Newer Articles