Music News

Jeshua Marshall releases music video for “Shoot The Moon”

Jeshua Marshall
Randy Radic

Left Coast author and writer. A cigar smoker, he keeps snakes as pets. Author of numerous true crime books written under the pen name of John Lee Brook.

Previous Article'Respect' review: Jennifer Hudson hits most of the right notes as the Queen of Soul
Next ArticleHotel Blue Releases swanky “The Blue Hotel”