Jeshua Marshall releases music video for “Shoot The Moon”

Oregon-based indie artist Jeshua Marshall releases his brand-new single/music video, “Shoot The Moon,” via FVZZ Records. A multi-instrumentalist and composer for the last 18 years, he performs as a solo artist and with Larry And His Flask and has toured 15 countries in Europe, along with Palestine, as well as performing in all 50 states in the U.S. and every province in Canada.

While growing up in a small town, Jeshua listened to beaucoup punk music, a sound reflected in his first solo album, Shoot The Moon, releasing this fall. Produced by Todd Rosenberg of Mad Caddies, who also plays drums on the album, Shoot The Moon is a collaborative gem.

The just-released title track features the talent of Fredo Ortiz, the drummer for the Beastie Boys and Gogol Bordello.

“Shoot The Moon” opens on low-slung glistening guitars riding smooth sheens of coloration as Jeshua’s soft, evocative tones imbue the lyrics with smooth, gentle textures. A glowing organ gives the melody creamy scintillating surfaces. When the solo section takes over, the contagious rhythm pushes the song to a galloping cadence, while lustrous waves of bright, breezy energy infuse the song with buoyant flavors.

The video, filmed and directed by David Gillaspie and Todd Rosenberg, opens with Jeshua coming out of his suburban home, taking out the trash. Mounting his bike, he pedals to the mailbox tree to pick up his mail, followed by tossing it to the wind as he pedals home. The visual shift to a trio of musicians playing in the middle of the street. As he performs a backyard concert, Jeshua abruptly leaves, running down a dirt road to open fields.

Rippling with silky colors brimming with latent effervescent sonic hues, “Shoot The Moon” echoes with tantalizing leitmotifs, injecting the tune with brilliant feel-good motion.

Follow Jeshua Marshall Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Spotify

Advertisement