Lyric Video Premiere: ET Boys – “Something Love”

South Florida nu-pop/melodic rap duo the ET Boys unveil the lyric video, “Something Love,” via Wake Up! Music, following on the heels of their red-hot debut single, “Sober.”

Comprised of two Latino brothers – Tacboy and Sharkeyes – the ET Boys, literally, grew up – in utero – listening to music because their mother, house vocalist Pepper Gomez, was singing, recording, performing, dancing Flamenco, and playing the sitar. As soon as they were old enough, they were “forced” to study piano, followed by taking drum and guitar lessons. The discipline of musical schooling carried over into their formal educations as both now have post-graduate degrees.

The collaboration began when Sharkeyes started to share songs with his brother, Tacboy, who added vocal melodies and lyrics. Paraphrasing The Fixx, “On thing led to another,” and before long the pair had a stockpile of more than 30 songs.

Even though Pepper Gomez, aka mom, founder, and CEO of the Wake Up! Music label, was ready to turn them loose in the recording studio, followed by releasing their music to the world, the brothers didn’t feel they were yet ready.

After developing their sound further, they premiered their debut single/video, “Sober,” on June 24. Closing in on 200,000 views, “Sober” struts with addictive layers of sound, an infectious concoction drenched in thrumming momentum.

Tacboy, who is signed to IMG as a model, provides the vocals and lyrics. Analogous to Jim Morrison of The Doors, his bewitching voice and palpable sex appeal make him the perfect frontman. Whereas Sharkeyes is akin to Ray Manzarek, furnishing the crucial melodic and rhythmic structures.

Explaining their musical chemistry, Sharkeyes shares, “These sounds cannot be forced into creation but rather are born from the bonds of brotherhood.”

“Something Love” opens on creamy, oscillating colors topped by Tacboy’s quixotic tones, imbuing the lyrics with smoldering desire. Iridescent breakdowns shift the harmonic flow to low-slung coruscating tendrils, followed by moussing up to a pulsating trap rhythm underscoring shimmering washes of velvety interweaving colorants.

Burnished to a lustrous sheen yet potent, delicate yet rich with glossy hues, “Something Love” gleams with alluring sonic sensations.

