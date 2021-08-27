New Music: Pepper Gomez Dazzles on “I Wanna Dance With You”

Dancer, label owner and House singer Pepper Gomez unleashes “I Wanna Dance With You,” a song originally recorded in the late ‘80s with producer Peter Black and recording engineer Tommy Hanson.

Pepper explains, “We are going way back on this one. House was already born and touching the world. We’re in the late ’80s. A time when I would wear a pink mini-tee-shirt dress, a tight belt, and pink high tops. I remember quite well that it was summer. Oh, I love Chicago in the summer. I was in the middle of not fun stuff—the end of my marriage and musical partnership and I was hell-bent on proving to myself that I could do a track on my own.”

In grad school at the time, Pepper had no plans for releasing the single. Persuaded by the studio to store her masters in their “climate-controlled” vault, she agreed. A few years later, she asked the studio for the masters of her track. The studio informed her they had destroyed the masters, along with all of Peter Black’s work because he owed them money.

Shocked and distraught, the only copy of the song Pepper had was on a cassette. At a momentary standstill, Pepper moved on, immersing herself in the world of Flamenco, where she sang, danced, performed, and taught children.

In 2017, Pepper founded her record label, Wake Up! Music Group, where she later digitized her cassette copy of “I Wanna Dance With You.” Because of her esteem for Peter Black, who had since passed away, she decided to release the song to the world just a few days before her birthday. Happy Birthday, Pepper!

Prior to release, the song needed to be remastered. Enter Dave Kutch, the award-winning mastering engineer of The Mastering Palace, who waved his magic wand and worked his wizardry on the song.

Speaking about Kutch’s genius, Pepper says, “If you ever doubt the importance of mastering, this sound is testament to what a top mastering engineer can do.”

“I Wanna Dance With You” rides a driving rhythm comprising crisp percussion and a fat, reverberating bassline topped by vibrating synths. Pepper’s voice, potent with wicked seductive timbres imbues the lyrics with sizzling eroticism. A sparkling piano solo flows into a smoldering, oozing organ, followed by glossy layers of vocal harmonies. The clack of Pepper’s castanets mirrors the engulfing rhythm.

Teeming with the muscular, pounding sway of Chicago House momentum, as well as voluptuous vocals, “I Wanna Dance With You” projects the electrifying bravura of grand dance music.

Commenting on the song, Pepper shares, “To add to the mystery, I have yet to identify who the female background vocalist was. I think she was better than me. That girl could sing. But I am equally happy with my own vocal performance, which for my first one alone, is solid and full of that Pepper feeling, lyrics, and bilingual touches.”

She goes on to add, “Dancing is one of my favorite themes for lyrics. Knowing that I invite you to listen and dance with me. Now as I did then. From the history of House and the Pepper vault which held one tune to you. Dedicated to Peter Black and dancing. Yes, we all dance! To dance is to love! Peace and love y’all!!!”

Pepper Gomez has it going on! “I Wanna Dance With You” displays the sheer supremacy of Chicago House music.

