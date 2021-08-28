New Music: Foolish Deep Releases “Looking For The Moon”

SoCal alt-pop outfit Foolish Deep unveils their new single/music video “Looking For The Moon,” a track lifted from their upcoming EP, Foolish Deep LIVE at Palomino Sound.

Fronted by guitarist/vocalist Caspar Madaus-Brück, aka Caspar M-B, who formed Foolish Deep in 2017, Foolish Deep’s sound blends ‘80s pop savors with tints of modern alt-pop. Citing influences such as John Mayer, Coldplay, The Police, Johnny Hates Jazz, Bon Iver, and The 1975, the band’s sound is reminiscent of the Kings of Leon merged with The Cutting Crew. While Caspar’s rich, expressive voice conjures up the ghost of David Bowie and Don Henley, only smoother and more melodic.

Last year, Foolish Deep released their debut EP, The Fool, a six-track collection of songs covering an assortment of intimate emotions latent in each individual, yet primarily ignored and rarely confronted. The idea is that failing to handle your problems engenders a larger problem.

The title of the EP, The Fool, mirrors Carl Gustav Jung’s maxim, “In filth, it shall be found.”

Foolish Deep’s Live EP comprises five tracks, including “Looking For The Moon,” along with “Never On Her Feet,” “One More Shot,” “Rule The World,” and “Stranger.” On “Rule The World,” a cover of Tears For Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule The World,” Foolish Deep delivers a deliciously gleaming version of the iconic song.

“Looking For The Moon” opens on low-slung glittering guitars riding a contagious rhythm made up of a pulsing bassline and finessed, crisp percussion. Dual leitmotifs imbue the melody with juxtaposed shimmering, nuanced coloration. A dreamy breakdown shifts the harmonics to psychedelic flavors, followed by dazzling guitar licks, silky-smooth and potent with hazy luminosity.

Caspar’s voice infuses the lyrics with plush, creamy textures, at once bewitching and oh so evocative. It’s a grand voice, rife with complex timbres.

Drenched in misty, glittering guitars dripping with ‘80s new wave surfaces, “Looking For The Moon” pumps out sumptuous waves of captivating sound.

Advertisement

Follow Foolish Deep Instagram | Facebook | Spotify