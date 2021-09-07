Music Video Premiere: Zack Oakley – “Fever”

San Diego-based prog-rock/psych-rock and blues-rock artist Zack Oakley unveils the music video, “Fever,” a track lifted from his debut solo album, Badlands, slated for release on September 17 via Kommune Records.

Talking about the upcoming album, Zack shares, “I am excited to share these songs with the world. The title of the album is ‘Badlands.’ The tunes contain verses and reverberations meant to transport the listener into a parallel universe that looks and sounds like current-day California, only without the sunshine and palm trees arranged in perfect variations like the cover of a million postcards and magazines. It is a collage of barefoot sand, highway speed, LSD sunshine, and ominous dusk as I see it. I want the listener to experience the sunstroke, see the beauty and feel the dread of this place where time either speeds ahead or stands dangerously still.”

A DIY engineer, musician, and producer, Zack played and toured with the band Joy, which signed with Tee Pee Records, as well as playing drums for Pharlee. Pharlee performed at the Roadburn Festival, followed by releasing their debut full-length album in 2019,

“Fever” opens on a sleazy, sneering blues-flavored guitar riding a down-and-dirty rhythm reminiscent of Mitch Mitchell’s raw pummeling percussion. Tight, strident vocals imbue the lyrics with intense, melancholic timbres, taut and imploring.

“What you gonna do / When the feeling’s through with me / Leaving me in misery.”

Zach’s guitar drips oozing notes of pouting, glowering energy conjuring up memories of the blistering riffs of Hendrix, Clapton, and Steve Marriott as the visceral throb of the bassline underlines a stark sensation of emotional tarnish.

Edgy, scorching, and screaming with uncooked savors of aching ferocity, “Fever” transports listeners back to the days of full-strength blues-rock.

