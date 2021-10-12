Music Reviews

Album Review: Harborcoat Releases ‘Joy Is Elusive’ LP

Harborcoat
Randy Radic

Left Coast author and writer. A cigar smoker, he keeps snakes as pets. Author of numerous true crime books written under the pen name of John Lee Brook.

Previous Article'Roswell, New Mexico' Season 3 finale review: A strong finale closes out the show's best season
Next Article'Doom Patrol' 3x05 review: "Dada Patrol" raises questions of identity