Music Video Premiere: Crossroad Saints Unveil “A Song of Your Own”

Indiana-based Southern Rock outfit Crossroad Saints introduce the visuals for “A Song of Your Own,” the title track from their recently released album.

Crossroad Saints explain the album, “Maybe sometimes songs are just screams, prayers and thinking and crying out loud at a given moment in time. Human beings and music have been coevolving for millennia. There’s an oasis of therapy in the studio with the proper tribe focused on a collective mission. To find that tribe at the perfect moment in time is all any musically inclined rube could ever hope for. Never got the celebration upon completion of a project. The celebration was in the collective artistic process. Now what?”

The core of the Crossroad Saints is Daryl Venable (keyboards, vocals), Mike Slack (drums, percussion), and John Slack (bass). After a lengthy sabbatical in Nashville, Daryl went back to Indiana and the band regrouped in 2019, followed by entering the studio in 2020 with engineer/producer Corey Miller.

Guest musicians include Mark Lindsey (guitars), Paul Holdman (guitars), Tim Wright (pedal steel guitar), Jeff Conrad (trumpet), Michael Stricklin (saxophone), Richard Dole (trombone), and Corey Miller (strings).

“A Song of Your Own” opens on a cool drum fill rolling into a flavorful southern rock melody topped by growling guitars and delicious horn accents, giving the tune a swashbuckling feel. Daryl’s slightly drawling, slightly rasping voice imbues the lyrics with inspiring timbres. A piercing saxophone solo infuses the tune with searing coloration.

“Wherever you’re at …..wherever thrown / You’re a creative spirit, all on your own / Don’t fight the doubt that might settle in ya bones / Just write your own story and a song of your own / Dream your own dream, write a song of your own / Take it down to the river, write a song of your own / Alla God’s children need a song of they own.”

Crossroad Saints deliver a dazzling Southern Rock tune with “A Song of Your Own.” The addition of the brass section elevates the song from good to excellent.

