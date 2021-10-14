Music News

Music Premiere: Gabby Holt Releases Her Debut EP – ‘The Star and The Devil’

Gabby Holt
Randy Radic

Left Coast author and writer. A cigar smoker, he keeps snakes as pets. Author of numerous true crime books written under the pen name of John Lee Brook.

Previous ArticleFrom the Record Crate: Avril Lavigne - "Let Go" (2002)
Next ArticleMusic Video Premiere: Crossroad Saints Unveil “A Song of Your Own”