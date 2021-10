Looking for some last-minute tunes for your Halloween party? The Young Folks has you covered with this playlist of our favorite spooky and holiday-themed tunes, as well as bunch of classic goth rock that is perfect for the mood of the holiday. The playlist features songs by Bauhaus, Billie Eilish, The Cure, Childish Gambino, Rob Zombie, Kanye West, Rihanna and more.

