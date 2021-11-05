New Music: Rosk Releases Swanky “Anxiety”

Mexico City-based Indie-rock/synth-pop artist Rosk, aka Rosan Sashida, drops her new single, “Anxiety,” an appetizer for her upcoming album, Art Collective.

A native of Mexico City, Rosan studied film production at Vancouver’s Film School, followed by focusing on Film Scoring and Composition at Berklee College of Music. As Rosk, she blends her no-holds-barred artistry and fervency for film scores into dazzling indie-pop music.

Along with releasing an EP and a series of singles, Rosk has performed internationally, as well as at festivals, including the CDMX Pride March, Madrid’s MADO LGBT March, and at protests for the missing students from Ayotzinapa. Her version of John Lennon’s “Real Love” premiered at the RVK Fringe Festival in Iceland.

“Anxiety” opens on soap-opera-like colors topped by Rosk’s rich, resonant voice. As the rhythm enters, pulsing with pop cadence, she shifts to Spanish lyrics, followed by the harmonics taking on psychedelic waves. Once back to the melody, a fat, rumbling bassline and bright synths infuse the tune with vibrant coloration.

Another foray into lysergic hues leads to kaleidoscopic layers of sound and then returns to the delicious creamy flow of the theatrical melody.

“Anxiety” conjures up suggestions of Nine Inch Nails covering Queen, pushing out rococo leitmotifs, psychedelic breakdowns, and Rosk’s plush, dramatic vocals. Hints of new wave, alt-rock, and even tangs of bubble-gum pop give “Anxiety” glitzy edginess.

Innovative and posh, while at the same time stylishly baroque, “Anxiety” displays the limitless creativity of Rosk.

