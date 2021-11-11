Artikal Sound System Releases “Dissolve”

South Florida-based Cali reggae-rock outfit Artikal Sound System introduces their single, “Dissolve,” a track from their upcoming new album, Welcome to Florida, slated to drop February 1, 2022, via Controlled Substance Sound Labs.

Made up of Christ Montague (guitar), Fabian Acuña (bass), Christopher Cope (keys), Adam Kampf (drums), and Logan Rex (vocals), Artikal Sound System has shared the stage with Dirty Heads, Common Kings, Eli Mac, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction, The Green, Badfish, Ballyhoo, Bumpin Uglies, Josh Heinrichs, and The Elovaters, as well performing at Reggae Rise Up, Arizona Roots, Summerfest, Dirty Heads Orlando Vacation, Dry Diggings, Reggae in the Rockies, and, recently, California Roots: BAJA Sessions.

Currently touring, Artikal Sound System will be performing with Fortunate Youth and Katastro.

“Dissolve” opens on lazy, drifting exotic tone topped by the lush, sensuous voice of Logan Rex, imbuing the lyrics with silky-smooth timbres and erotic textures. A syncopated reggae beat gives the rhythm a delicious flow as burping keyboards and gleaming strings slide overhead.

A fat, bass-filled breakdown infuses the song with psychedelic coloration and then rolls back into an alluring reggae melody.

With “Dissolve,” Artikal Sound System delivers cool, stylish reggae showcasing the dazzling voice of Logan Rex.

Follow Artikal Sound System Instagram | Facebook | YouTube| Spotify

Tour:

Thu, NOV 11 Brues Alehouse Brewing Co Pueblo, CO++

Fri, NOV 12 Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO^

Sat, NOV 13 Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT++

Sun, Nov 14 Buellton Fall Festival Buellton, CA

Wed, NOV 17 Mystic Theatre Petaluma, CA^

Thu, NOV 18 MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa Stateline, NV^

Fri, NOV 19 The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA^

Sat, NOV 20 Cornerstone Berkeley, CA^

Sun, NOV 21 Kilokilo Brewing Company Paso Robles, CA^

Wed, NOV 24 Music Box San Diego, CA^

Fri, NOV 26 Belly Up Tavern Beach, CA+

2022 Dates

Thu, JAN 13 Black Sheep CO Springs, CO*

Fri, JAN 14 Fox Theatre Boulder, CO*

Sat, JAN 15 Moxi Theater Greeley, CO*

Tue, JAN 18 The Olympic Boise, ID*

Thu, JAN 20 Sessions Music Hall Eugene, OR*

Fri, JAN 21 Nectar Lounge Seattle, WA*

Sat, JAN 22 Star Theater Portland, OR*

Sun, JAN 23 Volcanic Theatre Pub Bend, OR*

Wed, JAN 26 Arcata Theatre Lounge Arcata, CA*

Fri, JAN 28 Goldfield Trading Post Sacramento, CA*

Sun, JAN 30 Fulton 55 Fresno, CA*

Sun, FEB 6 Last Exit Phoenix, AZ*

Tue, FEB 8 Launchpad Albuquerque, NM*

Thu, FEB 10 Deep Ellum Dallas, TX*

Fri, FEB 11 Scout Bar Houston, TX*

Sat, FEB 12 Sam’s San Antonio, TX*

Thu, MAY 26 California Roots Festival 2022 Monterey, CA*

++ Katastro w/ Artikal Sound System

^ Fortunate Youth w/ Katastro and Artikal Sound System

* Bumpin Uglies w/ Artikal Sound System