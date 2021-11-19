Music Video Premiere: Christian O’Connor Unveils “You Won’t Believe This”

Philly-based rock artist Christian O’Connor introduces the music video for “You Won’t Believe This,” a track from the forthcoming 25-song collection, Laughing From The Other Side, slated to drop in 2022 via Inferential Entertainment, which will be preceded by an exclusive 6-song Blockchain NFT.

Talking about the song, Christian says, “‘You Won’t Believe This,’ like most of my stuff, was made in-house. I wrote the song with my sister Devon. I have been really inspired by modern trap sounds. You always get the coolest sounds from the fringes and trap is where some of the coolest indie acts are right now. I stacked several 808s and low-frequency sounds and added some heavy guitars on it. The way the song originally sounded was much darker with screaming vocals. Devon has been writing some great songs lately, so I asked her to help, and she made it much more modern and refined.”

Made up of Christian O’Connor (vocals, guitar), Moosh (rap, vocals), Devon (keyboards, vocals), Christian Orellana (bass), and Isaiah Weatherspoon (drums), Christian O’Connor’s band pumps out tough, blues-flavored rock with hints of everything from trap to jazz to alt-rock.

With a series of high-profile sports broadcast placements for the likes of ESPN, NFL Network, NASCAR, and FOX Sports, (selections from his debut full-length, Dogma, Dharma, Grace, and Karma, and follow-up, Wine Over Water / Blood Over Wine), O’Connor is also an in-demand composer for film & TV. In 2020, he was tapped to contribute original music to the Rory Karpf produced docuseries, UFC Fight Island: Declassified, which was Executive Produced by Dana White and aired on ESPN+. His rousing anthem “We Rise Up” (feat. Devon) was the perfect garnish for the UFC’s struggle to produce a major sports event in the midst of a global pandemic. The 4-part series documented the production of UFC 251 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

“You Won’t Believe This” opens on rough and ready guitars, riding a trap-tinted rhythm topped by the band’s deluxe vocal talent. Bluesy leitmotifs merged with modern trap suffuse the tune with raw, rambling energy and momentum, akin to an informal jam that clicks, producing a rousing masterpiece.

With “You Won’t Believe This,” Christian O’Connor delivers swashbuckling blues-rock laced with the muscle of edgy trap savors.

