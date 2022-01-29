Album Review: Go To Space Die Releases ‘Red Air Don’t Care’

Space rock/prog-rock artist Go To Space Die just released his debut instrumental album, Red Air Don’t Care.

Go To Space Die is the brainchild of drummer Dagan Thogerson, who sits in the pocket for indie-rock outfit Murder by Death. On Red Air Don’t Care, Dagan plays all the instruments, while at the same time revealing his influences: Hum, Yes, Failure, and Shiner.

Encompassing eight tracks, entry points on the album include “Threes Away,” which opens on gentle dual guitars flowing into a prog-rock melody featuring the two guitars: one, more luminous, the other, dirtier. For some reason, the song reminds of Joe Walsh when he was with the James Gang.

“Spring Ahead” begins on droning guitars, followed by the entry of xylophone tones, giving the tune an oblique feel. The guitars ramp up, imbuing the tune with resonant timbres and chunking flavors reminiscent of early Rush. Finessed yet powerful percussion give the tune an appealing slanted beat.

The intro to “Rollaway” features lightly snarling guitars and rounded drums, and then shifts to a Rush-like array of textures and prog-rock washes of sound, at once stylish and complex, with suggestions of melancholia running through the leitmotifs.

Whereas “Sheets” rolls out on thick layers of prog-rock tinted with tangs of punk aromas. There’s a definite retro atmosphere to this song, as well as occasional nods to doom metal.

The final track, “Jumpinthelake,” blends undulating synths with cavernous guitars, thus providing the harmonics with three distinct tiers: synths, guitars, and percussion. The antiphonal call and response of the guitars give the song a teeter-tottering effect, followed by rolling into almost dissonant layering.

What Go To Space Die does so well is blend simple patterns on one level, with more intricate sonic tessellations on another level. The configurations seemingly blend and beguile listeners’ ears.

Red Air Don’t Care is an excellent instrumental album, teeming with multifaceted textures of ‘70s progressive rock.

