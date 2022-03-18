Album Review: Geneviève Racette Releases Alluring ‘Satellite’

Québécois folk-pop artist Geneviève Racette drops her third album, Satellite, encompassing nine songs about the cycle of love.

The title Satellite perfectly suits the concept of mankind’s search for love. Constrained by gravity, a satellite rotates around a larger body, as if in a dance of love – the pull of gravity. If another larger body passes by, the satellite’s orbit changes and may even be lost.

​Geneviève’s prior album, No Water, No Flowers, established her bona fides, accruing rave reviews, an award for Folk Music, as well as beaucoup rotation on radio in Canada.

As a woman in music, it is essential to Geneviève that she surrounds herself with like-minded females in the industry. She is proud that over half her team involved in the creation of Satellite are female musicians and members of the industry.

Highlights on Satellite include “Maybe,” a silky tune demonstrating the bewitching tones of Geneviève’s voice, smooth and lustrous with luscious nuances. The pulse of the rhythm conjures up the beat of a heart charmed by the prospect of love.

Perhaps the best song on the album, “Les adieux,” features French lyrics that betray the anguish of saying goodbye. Along with Geneviève’s crème de la crème voice, glowing vocal harmonies add velvety tones.

Another stellar track, “Someone,” featuring Dallas Green, travels on misty glitters of soft colors, radiating luxurious, quixotic savors. When the two voices blend, the result is exquisite, conveying the overwhelming desire for love.

Sad and poignant, “Waiting For Your Call” reveals the hopeful ache of one-sided love. Geneviève’s gorgeously evocative voice renders the pining tones of wished-for attention and reveals the velvety grace of her vocals.

The low-slung guitar of “Sober” gives the song intense brooding flavors, as Geneviève narrates the tale of lost love and its accompanying feelings of sorrow and emotional turmoil.

Beautifully wrought, Satellite allows Geneviève Racette to expose the glory and abyss of love.

Follow Geneviève Racette Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Spotify

