Elder Statesman: Under-the-Radar Music

The Young Folks’ picks for some of the best new music include the new single, “Lie For Me,” from Wax Owls and Shawn Brown’s new EP, The Rain Parade, along with the new EP, entitled Of…, from L.A.’s Centershift, who push out high-octane alt-rock, and the latest track from the UK’s Gathering Of Strangers, a band that definitely deserves a listen.

Wax Owls – “Lie For Me”

Los Angeles-based indie/alternative trio Wax Owls recently released their new single, “Lie For Me.”

Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Gerry Hirschfeld explains, “‘Lie For Me’ is about those unique friendships/relationships that are totally insulated from the rest of the world. The kind that is totally separate from our normal social group and exists only privately. For me, this isolation creates a strange juxtaposition where I can be totally honest and open with the other person because it is hidden from the rest of the world. In some situations, hiding actually makes it easier to not hide. Everything confided stays there; safe… the Vegas of friendships. It reminded me of asking someone to lie for you as a form of protection. But you also can’t hide forever and relationships like that can’t last forever. I think it can be consoling to know that despite the fact isolation with another won’t last, it can be a huge step in becoming a more authentic version of yourself.”

Wax Owls has been featured in elite outlets, along with receiving a slot in Starbucks’ in-store rotation. Their song, “Set It Free,” was featured in the film What She Said, and the band has performed at Pilgrimage 2021, Bonnaroo, and Peach Fest.

Full of deliciously evocative harmonies atop layered, gleaming harmonics, “Lie For Me” delivers creamy nostalgic savors.

Shawn Brown – ‘The Rain Parade’

Portland singer-songwriter Shawn Brown released his new EP, The Rain Parade, a short time ago. The Rain Parade follows on the heels of 2021’s Angel of Oakland, which was Brown’s first release in over a decade.

Talking about his return, Brown says, “This whole thing came out of pure friendship. I’d been out of music for about 10 years and Rafa just wasn’t having it. He had this magical way of coaxing me back into writing, which turned into jamming, which turned into a full-blown recording project. Myself, Grecco Buratto, and Rafa – we were making music for ourselves, and all these other hugely talented people just kept jumping on board with what we were doing. Turns out, I had a lot to say in these songs, so I’m grateful people get to hear it. To me, the whole EP just sounds like friends lovin’ on each other.”

The Rain Parade showcases Brown’s scrumptious, reedy voice, one of those voices that are so distinctive they burrow into your ears and your soul.

Highlights on the EP include “Find Another Way,” “Testify,” and “9th Street Hymn.” It’s a wickedly beguiling EP, brimming with deep emotions.

Centershift – ‘Of…’

Los Angeles’ alternative rock outfit Centershift releases their brand-new EP, Of…, via Auspicious Recordings/Wolf Entertainment. The band will celebrate the EP with a performance at Whiskey A Go Go in Hollywood.

Vocalist/guitarist Jasan Radford shares, “This new ‘Of…’ EP is the 2nd of 3 recordings we have tracked and will be releasing over roughly 12 months. Each song that spans over 3 albums is a continuous story and we are excited to show you all the next chapter of our journey.”

Previously the vocalist and guitarist of Onesidezero, Radford formed Centershift, which, along with Radford, is made up of Ryan Shane Stuber (guitar), Ted Wenri (bass), and Stefan Storace (drums).

Centershift pumps out muscular alt-rock surging with heavy guitars, potent percussion, and fierce vocals, exemplified by tracks like “And So,” “From Where We Are,” and “Falling Into.”

Gathering Of Strangers – “Red and Gold”

Hailing from Manchester, England, indie-rock band Gathering Of Strangers dropped their new single, “Red and Gold,” a brilliant, rousing song teeming with beaucoup shimmering guitars and a driving, alluring rhythm.

Made up of Conor, Tom, Andre, Bruce, and Peter, Gathering of Strangers has performed at the O2 Ritz and Sheperds Bush Empire.

“Red and Gold,” vaguely reminiscent of The Killers crossed with the gleaming new wave guitars of The Cure, rolls out waves of dynamic energy and anthemic vocals.

