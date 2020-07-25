G4TV presses the reboot button on X-Play

The video game television network, G4 is expected to return in 2021. The network show similarily known as G4TV had a teaser trailer debuted Friday on IGN during Comic-Con@Home the virtual alternative to San Diego Comic-Con this year.



In what looks to be an abandoned storage center, a game of Pong is seen being played on television before an incoming transmission is shown with the G4 logo with 2021 as a date accompanied by the phrase “We never stopped playing.” appears this is about when broadcasts stopped back in 2014 and started 2002.

The Comcast/NBC Universal-owned network show would play such programs as X-Play hosted by Adam Sessler and Attack of the Show starring actress Olivia Munn, and Game Awards host, Geoff Keighley. The shows focused on news in the video game world, video game reviews, and various competitions. On G4’s Twitter, has the same phrase in their bio saying “We never stopped playing.” It hasn’t been announced how the newform of G4TV will take place.



In addition, the G4TV website now redirects to some fake code, along with a virtual game of Pong and if you win by scoring four points a message appears that says, “You’re a winner! Congrats, Titan of Gaming. Enter your email and a corporate marketing plan will be in touch soon. His name is Phil. Phil will be in touch soon.”

Phil sent an email out to journalists with the subject line “G4ME ON!”:



Esteemed Journalist –



This is Phil, a respected corporate marketing professional. I’m checking in with a courtesy note as you may have come across a smattering of unconfirmed rumors surrounding this video. Please check it out, as well as the below fun facts.



Fun fact! The G4TV Twitter account hasn’t tweeted since 2013. Well, I mean… it tweeted today. But before that, not since 2013!



Fun fact! G4, Attack of the Show, X-Play, Code Monkeys, Adam Sessler & Morgan Webb have all trended in the Top 10 on Twitter today (that’s good, right?)



Fun fact! G4TV.com is back online, too.



Fun fact! I really enjoyed your last [article/blog/vlog/tweet/rant]. Please keep up the good work!



Yours,

Phil

It would not be surprising if the purpose of G4’s revival comes along the same week as NBCUniversal’s launch of Peacock, a new streaming service from the library of content in the media giant’s film and TV back lock, and wants a piece of the video game industry in its vertical slice, as streaming media and gaming have become more mainstream than ever since G4 went off the air in 2012. What form the channels’ new content will return in is yet to be revealed, and many of the online personalities once involved in the production of shows such as X-Play and Attack of the Show are as equally surprised, and confused, as everyone else.

Woah, that's a twitter account i didn't expect to see again https://t.co/Vrblu6KgMK — Adam "I Can Repeat Words" Sessler (@AdamSessler) July 24, 2020

