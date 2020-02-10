Featured

Birds of Prey Review: Margot Robbie Sinks Her Claws Into a Stylistic, Feminist Romp

Warner Bros.
Yasmin Kleinbart

Yasmin Kleinbart is a 20 something hiding in Orange County, California. She loves to watch movies with a craft beer in one hand and pad thai in the other.When she's not writing about entertainment, she's participating in nerd trivia at the bar or trying to beat the Water Temple in The Legend of Zelda.

Previous ArticleDynasty 3x12 Review: "Battle Lines" loves dating drama for Valentine's Day
Next ArticleThe Best Dual POV Romance Novels To Look Forward To This Valentine's Day