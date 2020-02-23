TV Reviews

Dynasty 3×13 Review: “You See Most Things in Terms of Black & White” defined Fallon and Liam’s romance

Fallon singing in Liam's novel on Dynasty
Bob Mahoney/The CW
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous ArticleThe Call of the Wild Movie Review: Misses the point of Jack London's Novel
Next ArticleSurvivor: Winners at War 40x02 Review: "It's Like a Survivor Economy" brings out the paranoia