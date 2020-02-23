Dynasty 3×13 Review: “You See Most Things in Terms of Black & White” defined Fallon and Liam’s romance

Not every relationship on Dynasty is crystal clear. The wants and desires of their fantasies mask the true reality of the situation. “You See Most Things in Terms of Black & White” clarified the ambiguous status of the couples, as well as exposed the lengths most people were willing to go for their ambition. From Fallon’s push for a proposal to Sam’s bumpy romance to Kirby’s casual fling, the end results weren’t so black and white.

The Fallon/Liam romance has been a roller coaster ever since the early days of the Fallon/Jeff business scheme. When Fallon decided it was time to propose, every subsequent scene was presented as a hurdle that would drive the couple apart. Dynasty loves to stretch out the tension and push the characters to the soapy brink before deciding on a plot direction to go. It’s fun and tense, but it felt exhausting waiting around until Fallon would get the opportunity to propose, especially since she kept trying to interject to make it happen.

Bob Mahoney/The CW

I loved that Liam surprised her with a proposal of his very own; she was caught off-guard and didn’t expect it to happen. It’s nice to see Fallon kept on her toes – sometimes she’s too in control of the situation. Plus, the room covered in roses and overlooking London was a beautiful romantic scene she will always remember. Let’s hope they finally have their happy ending! This paternity surprise is throwing another wrench into the plans and stretching out this plot even longer. Can’t Dynasty ever close the chapter on a story and let it progress positively?

Liam’s crime noir novel experimented with a new visual style for Dynasty: ‘50s black and white. Season 3 of Dynasty loves its approach to changing things up – let’s not forget the musical episode that came before. The noir drama was an enjoyable break in between all the soapy fun happening in Atlanta, and it brought us into Liam’s world of being a writer as he creates these new worlds. The cast donned their fake accents, the clothing styles, and the editing style that felt inspired from a Dick Tracy comic. Overall, the plot-within-a-plot added a nice touch to the episode, but it was filler for a greater purpose later on.

You have to admire Dominique’s ambition – she will do anything to get to the top. Of course, she would inadvertently discover Cristal’s involvement in a murder plot against Alexis. She doesn’t know the complete truth about the scheme, but she now has leverage against Cristal if she plays her cards right. We could be seeing the start of a reality TV show being filmed at the Carrington estate because of the recorded footage in the hotel.

Will Cristal successfully assassinate Alexis? No. It’s taken this long for someone to fill the role after two cast changes, so they’re going to keep the character around for seasons to come. Plus, It’s Alexis-freaking-Carrington! There isn’t a Dynasty without the character. It’s more likely that Cristal will fail in her attempt and be killed instead of Alexis biting the dust.

Bob Mahoney/The CW

Kirby’s attraction to Adam is like that toxic relationship you have in your 20s: it’s bad for you, you know it’s bad for you, but you both keep being drawn to each other because you like the danger and things could be fixed. She and Adam have the passion, but they’re on different mindsets. Even she could realize that he didn’t have a second thought about reaching out to her after their previous hookup. They will absolutely hook up again, but their endgame status looks less likely as the days go on.

In Sam’s case, it’s great that he and Fletcher called it quits. Fletcher choosing to have an open marriage works fine because he and his husband have established the rules of their relationship. However, they’re not polyamorous – that is a huge difference. Sam and Fletcher’s fling had an obvious expiration date because there was no endgame for them, unless if Fletcher left his husband to be with Sam (which is low odds in every scenario like this). In the long-run, Sam is better off being single so that he can find the person who will love and give him everything he needs back. Fletcher wasn’t that guy.

“You See Most Things in Terms of Black & White” pushed characters forward in their plots, but it was only a subtle push until the next barrier appeared. The characters are dancing around the next stage in their development; however, their plots are being dragged out over and over again. Sam is the only one who was able to find peace and can move forward toward something better. Dynasty loves to keep the tension in limbo until it decides what to do next.