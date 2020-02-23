TV Reviews

High Maintenance 4×03 Review: “Voir Dire”

David Giesbrecht/HBO
Beth Winchester

Beth is a pop culture lover currently resident of Maryland, and a past resident of Rochester, Prague and New Orleans. Her favorite musician is Jenny Lewis and her favorite TV show is "Mad Men," and she isn't sure what that says about her.

Previous ArticleSurvivor: Winners at War 40x02 Review: "It's Like a Survivor Economy" brings out the paranoia
Next ArticleIs Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist the new decade's Glee?