Book Reviews

Book Review: Red Hood by Elana K. Arnold

Balzer + Bray
Gina Webber

Gina Webber is a senior at Purdue Northwest, majoring in English Writing. A lover of all things literary, she spends her time immersed in a good book or writing stories of her own, with published pieces in her university's literary journal. When she's not writing or tackling her never-ending to-be-read list, Gina enjoys hanging out with friends and family and visiting her local movie theater way too much.

Previous ArticleAlbum Review: Ozzy Osbourne returns to rule the genre he created on "Ordinary Man"
Next ArticleThe Magic of 'The Tales of Beedle The Bard' comes to Audible!