Music Reviews

Album Review: Superstars BTS present a mature sound in the introspective Map of the Soul: 7

BigHit Ent
Allyson Johnson

She is a 23 year old in Boston MA. She is hugely passionate about film, television and writing. Along with theyoungfolks, she also is a contributor over at TheMarySue.com . You can contact her on Twitter (@AllysonAJ) or via email: allyson@theyoungfolks.com.

Previous ArticleAlbum Review: King Krule clashes with despair and optimism "Man Alive!"
No Newer Articles