TV Reviews

Nancy Drew 1×14 Review: “The Sign of the Uninvited Guest” reveals Tiffany Hudson’s killer!

Ryan and Karen discussing Tiffany's murder on Nancy Drew
Kailey Schwerman/The CW
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous ArticleSurvivor: Winners at War 40x03 Review: Adam fails to play both sides on "Out for Blood"
Next ArticleHigh Maintenance 4x04 Review: “Backflash”