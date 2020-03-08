TV Reviews

Survivor: Winners at War 40×04 Review: “I Like Revenge” delivers karmic justice on [SPOILER]’s campaign

Jeff asking Yul a question on Survivor: Winners at War
CBS/Global TV
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous ArticleAlbum Review: James Taylor tackles the Great American Songbook on "American Standard"
Next ArticleBig Brother Canada 8 Week 1 Review: The most shocking eviction in Big Brother history