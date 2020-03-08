TV Reviews

Big Brother Canada 8 Week 1 Review: The most shocking eviction in Big Brother history

Global TV
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous ArticleSurvivor: Winners at War 40x04 Review: "I Like Revenge" delivers karmic justice on [SPOILER]'s campaign
Next ArticleHigh Maintenance 4x05 Review: “Screen”