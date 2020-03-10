Book Reviews

Audiobook Review: Headliners by Lucy Parker, Narrated by Billie Fulford-Brown

Harlequin Audio
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous ArticleBook Review: Wicked as You Wish by Rin Chupeco
Next ArticlePersepolis 20 Years Later: In Which a Coming of Age Novel Comes of Age