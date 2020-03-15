Movie Reviews

The Way Back Movie Review: Ben Affleck bares his soul in basketball drama

Warner Bros Pictures
Jon Winkler

Jon Winkler is a 24-year-old movie/music nerd in East Hampton, NY by way of Merrimack, NH. He loves watching, listening to, dissecting, mocking and talking about movies, television, music, video games and comics. He enjoys a good cheeseburger, believes CDs and vinyl are superior, likes to make people smile if they're having a rough day, and is rumored to be Batman (unconfirmed).

Previous ArticleAlbum Review: A Boogie wit da Hoodie's "Artist 2.0" has little new to offer fans.
Next ArticleAlbum Review: U.S. Girls' “Heavy Light” paints a dark portrait of modern America