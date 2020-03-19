TV Reviews

Supernatural 15×12 “Galaxy Brain” Review: Doing the dumb, right thing, especially with the world at stake

Bettina Strauss/The CW
Katey Stoetzel

film/tv critic across the web. host of Get Slayed: A Buffy Podcast and its companion Angel unSlayed. member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle (KCFCC). find me @kateypretzel

Previous ArticleAudiobook Review: Witches of Ash and Ruin by E. Latimer, Narrated by Katharine Lee McEwan
No Newer Articles