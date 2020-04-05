TV Reviews

Dynasty 3×16 Review: “Is the Next Surgery on the House?” leaves the fate of two characters up in the air

Kirby and Culhane hosting the Atlantix party on Dynasty
Bob Mahoney/The CW
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous ArticleHigh Maintenance Season 4 Finale Review
Next ArticleAlbum Review: Margaret Glaspy captures the feelings of modern romance on “Devotion”