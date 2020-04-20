Movie Reviews

Sea Fever Review: In the Ocean, No One Can Hear You Scream

Gunpowder & Sky
Jon Negroni

Jon Negroni is the author of The Pixar Theory and the novel Killerjoy, plus he hosts the weekly movie review podcast Cinemaholics and is the box office columnist for Atom Tickets. He's looking to get some sleep eventually.

Previous ArticleSurvivor: Winners at War 40x10 Review: "The Full Circle" brings tears and Tribal Council chaos
Next Article10 Books That Reimagine Arthurian Tales in a Modern Way