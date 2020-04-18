Nancy Drew Season 1 Finale Review: “The Clue in the Captain’s Painting”

Another Nancy Drew mystery has been solved by the #DrewCrew! Owen’s killer is behind bars, and with his capture, the chapter of the Lucy Sable/Tiffany Hudson mystery is finally complete. The ghostly spirits of a fallen sea queen and a socialite should have no reason to haunt the group any longer in future seasons. The Nancy Drew season one finale ended on a somber note as it sets up the newest mystery plaguing the group into the new year. (Well, it’s more like a curse than a case.)

Did the reveal that Joshua was Owen’s killer satisfy you? I’m good with the identity, but it’s a tad lackluster all things considered. Nancy Drew could’ve gone in any direction for who killed Owen. Evil spirits, a shady family member, or conniving business rival — any one of these could have been possible guesses. As of last week’s review, I threw out Marvin committing the crime. Joshua being the killer wraps up the story in a nice little bow so that it can be quickly removed heading into the next season. Owen Marvin emerged as a big character in Nancy’s life, but this death and reveal didn’t give him enough justice.

Joshua killing Owen because Owen protected Nancy is a noble way for the character to go, especially if he was going to be written out regardless. Owen fought to the end to care for someone he loved and the story connected back to a villain who had disappeared for many episodes. Now that all the secrets are out in the open, everyone knows Nancy is Lucy’s daughter, and no one will be out for revenge over Lucy’s death. Though, I wish the climax on the roof had been more thrilling as the scene amounted to Joshua walking away and nearly falling off because of his own stupidity. Where is the excitement at catching the killer?!

For a while, it did seem like a Marvin would’ve been capable of the crime. Cassidy spilled everything about her family members, fueling the fire further. Whitney seemed like the obvious suspect. After all, Nancy Drew was setting her up to be the red-herring. But, I have a feeling this could all be a set-up for Nancy Drew Season 2! With the Aglaeca posing a threat next season, and the Marvins apparently having a history with this sea creature, their presence might intertwine with the curse that the creature has on the Drew Crew. Aunt Diana and the socialites’ presence might mean more appearances next season (i.e. like the role the Hudsons played during this mystery).

The Marvins are going to tear Lisbeth and Bess apart. Bess’ need for a family has already tested her loyalties and when it all comes down to it, she’s going to choose Aunt Diana (within reason). Lisbeth is already losing trust in her girlfriend; Bess is going to ask one question too many and the relationship could implode soon.

On the relationship front, George confronting Ryan Hudson about their past affair is the growth we need in 2020! George read Ryan to filth and aired out all the dirty laundry he needed to hear. Ryan wonders why Nancy doesn’t want him in her life – this is why. Ryan took advantage of a 17-year-old girl and groomed her into believing her value was about being the other woman; that is monstrous and he didn’t get the punishment he deserved! No one called him out like this before, but now he finally got the cold hard truth about life. His karma will come soon enough. George and Nick can move forward together toward making a healthy and lasting romantic relationship. (As I said, the 2020 growth we need!)

With the Aglaeca pissed off and still on the hunt, will any of the main characters bite the dust? Nancy Drew teased some major curse justice by showing how all of the Drew Crew might die during the second season. The sea spirit wants revenge, so it seems the next season will still play with paranormal and spirits. Though, the mechanics of the curse are still confusing and hard to deduce. If the Aglaeca wanted Owen’s blood and Owen got murdered, wouldn’t that have appeased the creature? OR, is it that the Algaeca is pissed BECAUSE the spirit wasn’t the one to kill Owen? If the latter is the case, the legend stated the entire Drew Crew would’ve been killed at once, but they weren’t. Someone is off about this whole ordeal.

“The Clue in the Captain’s Painting” put an end to the arc that has plagued the thoughts of all the characters during the first season. Lucy Sable, Tiffany Hudson, and Owen Marvin paid the price for a secret kept decades prior, but now the Drew Crew will have to pay a toll for solving that mystery. A captivating and thrilling mystery arc ended on a somber and quiet note. The excitement is still there for the next season. The Aglaeca has some work to match the fun of the first season.

