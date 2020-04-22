Music Reviews

Album review: The Strokes return to their garage rock roots on “The New Abnormal”

consequenceofsound.net
Max Russell

Max Russell has written for BandQuote, Black Sheep Newspaper, and now reports for the music section of The Young Folks.

Previous ArticleAudiobook Review: The Roxy Letters by Mary Pauline Lowry
Next Article10 Ways Attend A Show During The Lockdown