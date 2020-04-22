10 Ways Attend A Show During The Lockdown

With everything going on in the world, music is a great way to relax and escape just for a couple of hours. So we decided to put together a list of 10 ways you can get involved.

From audio to live streams; from archived concerts to lessons, there is a lot of freely available material out there and the majority of it is also to raise awareness of a good cause.

Global Citizen – Together at Home

Global Citizen organized a series of virtual concerts delivered by a-list musicians from the comfort of their own home. The online performances are brought to you through the artist’s Instagram, with the recordings also available on the YouTube channel of the organization.



Billboard Live At-Home

Just like Global Citizen, Billboard Live At-Home puts on regular performances, available both on the Billboard website and their Facebook page. The real cherry on top is the regularity of the concerts, with at least two streams happening every day (except for the weekends).



The Roots

The Roots are giving us all the entertainment they possibly could. Questlove is doing daily DJ sets, there’s guitar story-time with Captain Kirk and the cool newbie is Stro Elliot showing his production/mixing skills. The streams are done through an array of platforms, including YouTube.



Internet Archive

The digital library already has over 200,000 free archived concert recordings and music videos. Among the heaps of audios, you can find The Smashing Pumpkins, Jack Johnson, and even the Grateful Dead.



Rolling Stone – In My Room

The legendary magazine launched the new IGTV series ‘In My Room’, a collection of performances by legends, chart-toppers, and even newcomers. Released three times a week (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday), there is something for everything.



Royal Albert Hall

The legendary venue did a swift name change to Royal Albert Home. Now, instead of taking center stage, the artists are taking center screens from their homes with live streams happenings several times a week.



The Grammy Museum at Home

The Grammy Museum made a whole range of content widely accessible. This one stands out among the other sources on the list, as it falls more on the educational side with a range of lessons and interviews found on the website.



Radiohead Public Library

The band took it to the next level by opening the Radiohead Public Library. Within this cradle of education, one can find live performance footage, artwork, and merch. While keeping us amused the band also started to stream archived concerts via their YouTube channel.



Songkick

Songkick is a great way to stay up to date with all the live streams taking place. You simply save the artists you wish to track and then Songkick sends you notifications when they announce a performance (the app even scans your music library making the search a lot easier).



Show Must Go On

Andrew Lloyd Webber streams his fabled musicals via the YouTube channel on a weekly basis. The shows are released every Friday evening, but the downside is the limited 48-hour accessibility.

