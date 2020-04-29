Movie Reviews

True History of the Kelly Gang Review: The Legend of Ned Kelly Gets a Hardcore, Revisionist Makeover

IFC Films
Jon Negroni

Jon Negroni is the author of The Pixar Theory and the novel Killerjoy, plus he hosts the weekly movie review podcast Cinemaholics and is the box office columnist for Atom Tickets. He's looking to get some sleep eventually.

Previous ArticleExtraction Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth Teams With Netflix for a Much Needed Escape
Next ArticleMusic Interview: Almondmilkhunni