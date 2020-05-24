Music Reviews

Album Review: The Mountain Goats’ latest is called “Songs for Pierre Chuvin,” but it’s made for us.

Hero Magnus

Hero Magnus just turned 20, so she is currently wallowing in existential angst, as usual. She runs a live radio show at Yale University called the Moon, and for fun she likes to dance at house shows, study American plays, and write mini-reviews of her favorite media on her instagram account (@hero.magnus!). She is also a musician herself and trying to figure out how to make music in quarantine :( . Hero is thrilled to be a new staff music reporter at The Young Folks.

Previous ArticleMythic Quest: Raven's Banquet finds moments of levity and humor in "Quarantine"
No Newer Articles