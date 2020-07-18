Books

Book Review: Burn Our Bodies Down by Rory Power

Delacorte Press
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous ArticleBook Review: All These Monsters by Amy Tintera
Next ArticleFrom the Record Crate: Björk - "Post" (1995)