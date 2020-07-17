Book Reviews

Book Review: Running by Natalia Sylvester

Clarion Books
Andrea Gomez

Andrea Gomez is a Latinx book reviewer, cinephile and writer from Southern California. She loves to read own voices literature, sci fi, fantasy, and anything in between. You can usually find her reading slow burn fanfic or watching documentaries online. Keep up to date on her most recent reads on her instagram @pagecactus

Previous ArticleTop 10 Films of 2020 (So Far)
No Newer Articles