Book Reviews

Book Review: Lindsay Ellis’s Axiom’s End Is Popcorn Sci-Fi for the Millennial Soul

St. Martin's Press
Jon Negroni

Jon Negroni is the author of The Pixar Theory and the novel Killerjoy, plus he hosts the weekly movie review podcast Cinemaholics and is the box office columnist for Atom Tickets. He's looking to get some sleep eventually.

Previous ArticleBook Review: The Invention of Sophie Carter by Samantha Hasting
No Newer Articles