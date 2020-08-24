TV Reviews

3% Season 4 Review: A satisfying end to the tale of Haves vs. Have-Nots

Andre & Joana facing off in a Process test on Netflix's 3%
Netflix
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

