Book Reviews

Book Review: The Faithless Hawk by Margaret Owen

Henry Holt (BYR)
Isabelle Philip

Bella is an avid reader and slightly less avid college student with a penchant for using words she only loosely recalls the definitions of.

Previous ArticleBig Brother: All-Stars Week 3 Review: David makes a terrible rookie mistake
Next Article10 Years of The Way of Kings: Examining Kaladin as the Perfect Fantasy Hero