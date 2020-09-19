Movie Reviews

The Babysitter: Killer Queen review: Netflix sequel brings bloody fun in a weak plot

Netflix
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous ArticleHip Hop Roundup: Unpacking the XXL Freshman List
Next ArticleThe 100 7x14 Review: A Sort of Homecoming