Movie Reviews

Wolfwalkers Review: A Visually Stunning Tale | TIFF 2020

Courtesy of TIFF
Allyson Johnson

Allyson is a New England based writer, who has been a film critic since 2012. She is a member of the Boston Society of Film Critics, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, and the Online Film Critics Society, along with being a Tomatometer approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. Her writing can also be found at CambridgeDay.com, ThePlaylist.net, VagueVisages.com, RogerEbert.com, TheMarySue.com and elsewhere.

Previous ArticleThe Boys 2x04 Review: "Nothing Like It in the World" shows the importance of our similarities
No Newer Articles