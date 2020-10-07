Books

‘A Deadly Education’ review: Naomi Novik’s latest is a perfect gruesome read for October

Del Rey
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous Article'Big Brother: All-Stars' Week 8 review: Triple eviction, triple the disappointment
Next ArticleAlbum Review: Sylvan Esso craft subtle treasures on "Free Love"