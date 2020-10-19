Book Reviews

‘The Lives of Saints’ review: Leigh Bardugo offers an engrossing glimpse into the Grishaverse

Macmillan/Imprint
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous Article'The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue' review: V.E. Schwab's latest is a timeless story of longing
Next Article'Big Brother: All-Stars' Week 9 and 10 review: BB Comics flies in for a needed bright spot