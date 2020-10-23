Movie Reviews

‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’ review: Art rock legend reaches out by looking back

HBO
Jon Winkler

Jon Winkler is a 26-year-old movie/music nerd in Boxborough, MA by way of Merrimack, NH. He loves watching, listening to, dissecting, mocking and talking about movies, television, music, video games and comics. He enjoys a good cheeseburger, believes CDs and vinyl are superior, likes to make people smile if they're having a rough day, and is rumored to be Batman (unconfirmed).

Previous Article'The Silvered Serpents' review: Roshani Chokshi's fantasy sequel offers a realistic picture of loss and love
No Newer Articles