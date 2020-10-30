Movie Reviews

‘His House’ review: Horror fans should knock on this door

Aidan Monaghan/Netflix
Nguyen Le

A lover of films, games, and food hailing from a land across the Atlantic. You bet I can make butt-kicking ca phe sua da. Clueless at talking dirty, adequate at talking movies. Could *always* use more friends on Twitter and Facebook.

Previous Article'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' review: Sacha Baron Cohen mixes comedy and heart with great success
Next Article‘This Is All Your Fault’ review: Aminah Mae Safi's book on three girls who try to save their independent bookstore