TV Reviews

The empty gestures of ‘Supernatural’

Katey Stoetzel

film/tv critic across the web. host of Get Slayed: A Buffy Podcast and its companion Angel unSlayed. member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle (KCFCC). find me @kateypretzel

Previous ArticleInterview: Author Jenna Evans Welch on finding Atlantis and recreating beautiful Santorini in 'Love & Olives'
Next Article'The Place of No Words' interview: Actress Nicole Elizabeth Berger on fantasy-reality cinema, filming challenges, and more